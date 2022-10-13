Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after press time. GRHS will visit No. 3 seed Mountain Lakes in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final is on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The top seed is Verona. Glen Ridge had a 6-8 record on the season entering the tournament.