Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to state sectional tournament semifinals

The Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team poses together. From left are Sophia Appelbaum-Roth, Tessa Rothman, Sienna Atkinson, Adina Foster, Michelle Foster, Hazel Tat, Reilly O’Sullivan and Monica Schaber. (Photo Courtesy of Lisbeth Crouse)

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team is enjoying a good season.

The second-seeded Ridgers, under head coach Lisbeth Crouse, advanced to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

GRHS defeated No. 15 seed Boonton, 5-0, in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 5, and defeated No. 10 seed Hasbrouck Heights, 5-0, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 10, both at Freeman Courts.

The Ridgers will host the winner of No. 3 seed Verona and No. 6 seed McNair in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 12. The other semifinal pitted No.4 seed Whippany Park at No. 1 seed Hanover Park. The final is Tuesday, Oct. 17.

For GRHS, Riley O’Sullivan competes at the No. 1 singles position; Sophia Appelbaum competes at the No. 2 singles spot and Tessa Rothman at the No. 3 singles spot. Adina Foster and Sienna Atkinson comprise the No. 1 doubles team and Michelle Plaisted and Hazel Tat comprise the No. 2 doubles team. Monica Schaber also fills in as doubles team player.

The Ridgers defeated a good Columbia High School team, 3-2, Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Freeman Courts.

  

