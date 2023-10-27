Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team is Group 1 state runner-up

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team enjoyed a fantastic season.

The Ridgers, under longtime head coach Lisbeth Crouse, finished as New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state tournament runner-up.

After winning the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title, the Ridgers competed on Thursday, Oct. 19, in the Group 1 state semifinals at Mercer County Park in West Windsor, defeating Glen Rock, 3-2. For Glen Ridge, junior Riley O’Sullivan defeated Keira Lin, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles; senior Siena Atkinson and junior Adina Foster defeated Kylie Campbell and Lily Serebrenik, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 10-7, at first doubles; and junior Michelle Plaisted and sophomore Hazel Tat defeated Isabella Lin and Rachel Wedeen, 7-5, 6-0, at second doubles. Junior Sophia Appelbaum-Roth dropped a 6-0, 6-4 decision to Julia Scotti at second singles; and senior Tessa Rothman fell to Lily Cole, 6-1, 6-0, at third singles.

Later that same day, the Ridgers competed against New Providence in the Group 1 state championship, but lost, 3-2. O’Sullivan defeated Maggie Liu, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7, at first singles; and Plaisted and Tat defeated Reena Silvester and Emma Timpone, 6-2, 6-2, at second doubles.

The Ridgers finished the season with a 12-6 overall record.

In the sectional final, the second-seeded Ridgers defeated fourth-seeded Whippany Park, 4-1, Monday, Oct. 16, at Freeman Courts in Glen Ridge.

Last season, the Ridgers were state sectional tournament runner-up.