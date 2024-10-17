Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team reaches sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded and defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship for the fourth consecutive season. The Ridgers, under longtime head coach Lisbeth Crouse, were scheduled to visit top-seeded Hanover Park in the sectional final on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after press time.

Glen Ridge defeated 11th-seeded Mountain Lakes in the first round, third-seeded Whippany Park in the quarterfinals and 10th-seeded Madison in the semifinals to move to 8-11 on the season.

Senior Riley O’Sullivan plays at the first singles position. Senior Sophia Applebaum Roth plays at second singles and junior Hazel Tat plays at third singles. Senior Michelle Plaisted and junior Monica Schaber comprise the first doubles team. Junior Maya Metha rotates with sophomore Eden Kim, junior Meera Metha and senior Tahlia Lodewick at second doubles.

Photo Courtesy of Glen Ridge HS girls tennis head coach Lisbeth Crouse