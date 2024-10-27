Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball has good ECT showing

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament.

The 17th-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 33 seed University 25-7, 25-13 in the second preliminary round on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at home.

Glen Ridge then fell at No. 16 seed Caldwell in three games in the third preliminary round on Thursday, Oct. 17. After losing the first game 25-17, Glen Ridge took the second game 25-11, but Caldwell won the decisive third game 25-21.

In previous action, the Ridgers brought a 10-match winning streak into a tri-meet at West Essex in North Caldwell, but lost all three matches to Mount St. Dominic, Nutley and host West Essex on Monday, Oct. 14.

GRHS was scheduled to visit Cedar Grove on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after press time. The Ridgers will visit Kearny on Friday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m.; host Newark East Side on Monday, Oct. 28, at 4:30 p.m.; host Orange on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. and visit Montclair on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7 p.m.