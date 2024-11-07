Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team advances to state sectional tourney quarterfinalsonal opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 12 seed Newark Vocational 25-16, 19-25, 25-23 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Central Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at home.

Sophomore Nina Tahiliani had 29 digs, sophomore Rebecca Abraham had 14 digs, junior Elisa Tortajada had nine digs, sophomore Chloe Mikros had four kills and three digs, freshman Lila Seiden recorded six kills, freshman Gracen Willoughby collected eight digs and freshman Ella Hall posted four digs for the Ridgers.

GRHS, which improved to 16-8 on the season, was scheduled to visit No. 4 seed Roselle Park in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Nov. 6, after press time. The winner will face either No. 1 seed Hoboken or No. 8 seed North Arlington in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 8.