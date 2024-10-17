Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys 10-match winning streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team defeated Immaculate Conception of Montclair and Arts of Newark, both on the road, to extend its winning streak to 10 matches and improve to 12-2 overall on the season.

Freshman Siri Krabbe had eight kills and four digs, freshman Gracen Willoughby had 10 assists and sophomore Ava Tahiliani had three kills in the 25-8, 25-9 win over Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Sophomore Chloe Mikros had five kills and Willoughby had five assists in the 25-9, 25-15 win over Arts on Thursday, Oct. 10. Tahiliani had 16 service points and 10 aces. GRHS also is 8-1 in the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division.

The 17th-seeded Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 33 seed University of Newark in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 15, after press time. If they won, the Ridgers will advance to the third preliminary round on Thursday, Oct. 17 at No. 16 seed Caldwell.

