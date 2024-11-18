Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team enjoys banner campaign

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a great season in its second year of existence.

The Ridgers finished with a 16-9 record, including winning the Super Essex Conference—Independence Division title with a 9-1 divisional record.

Glen Ridge went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament, beating University in the preliminary second round on Oct. 15 and losing to Caldwell in the preliminary third round on Oct. 17. The Ridgers also went 1-1 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Central Jersey, Group 1 state tournament.

The fifth-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 12 seed Newark Vocational, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, in the first round on Monday, Nov. 4, at home.

GRHS fell at fourth-seeded Roselle Park, 25-20, 25-19, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the quarterfinals.

Photos Courtesy of Brian McCabe