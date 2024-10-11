Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team’s hard work, inspiration paying off

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Despite a 10-2 start to its second season, the Glen Ridge High School girls volleyball team may have seen its most significant match in a loss to Essex County powerhouse Millburn.

“We got a close-up look at where we want to be,” GRHS head coach Mike Tully said of the Sept. 14 thumping. “They showed us what powerful serving really looks like, and we’ve been working hard on it.

“We also took a long look at Millburn’s volleyball Wall of Fame, which lists their all-time leaders in kills, assists, digs and serving points, to give our players something to shoot for in our own gym.”

The hard work and inspiration may be paying off. Since falling to 2-2 with a loss at Science Park, the Ridgers have reeled off eight straight wins, including avenging the Science Park defeat. The streak includes taking the Serving Up the Season Tournament at Paterson Charter on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Ridgers beat Irvington in the semifinals and the hosts in the final. Sophomore Ava Tahiliani and freshman Siri Krabbe both made the all-tournament team.

With the county tournament seeding scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8, the wins are coming at the perfect time.

“We’re just trying to get better every day. We’re trying to get better at routines, our work habits, our teamwork, our commitment. We have outstanding internal leadership,” said Tully, referring to senior co-captains Jorie Boyle and Maia DeLuca.

Other team members include junior middles Sophia Ostermann and Elisa Tortajada, sophomore libero Nina Tahiliani, serving and defensive specialist Rebecca Abraham, freshmen setters Lila Seiden and Gracen Willoughby, sophomore outside hitter Chloe Mikros, and senior opposites Inari Krabbe, Kaitlin Duffus and Lily Ratish.

Come to any game or practice and you’ll see team managers Camille Brown, Noa Hackmeyer and Phoebe Nakamoto pounding away at their laptops, tracking every pass and serve to produce statistical profiles. They stat the junior varsity as well, one reason why coach Jason Morales’ squad is piling up the victories.

Photos Courtesy of Brian McCabe