Glen Ridge HS golf team gives good effort at boys state Tournament of Champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School golf team gave a good effort at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s boys Tournament of Champions on Tuesday, May 17, at Hawk Pointe Golf Club in Washington.

Emily Renoff, who competed on the coed team for Glen Ridge, shot an 80, while Evan Twitchell shot 82 to lead the Ridgers.

GRHS head coach Domenic Curfman was proud of his team.

“Everyone played the same tees; the course was playing 6,500 yards and the wind was blowing 25-30 mph, and Emily shot an 80 to place third in Group 1. Evan Twitchell shot an 82 to place sixth in Group 1,” he said. “While we would have liked a better outcome, it was a great experience for the team. We look forward to building on that experience for the future. We don’t have any seniors on the team so we won’t lose anyone to graduation.”

Photos Courtesy of Domenic Curfman