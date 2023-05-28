Gl;en Ridge HS golfer Preston Palm wins sectional title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Preston Palm shot a 74 to finish in first place to lead the Glen Ridge High School golf team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, May 8, at Newton Country Club. Palm finished third overall.

The Ridgers finished third overall at the Group 1 sectionals behind Mountain Lakes and Kinnelon and did not qualify for the NJSIAA Group 1 state championships.

Palm qualified as an individual at the Group 1 state championships on Monday, May 15, at Raritan Valley Country Club in Bridgewater. He shot an 86 in a very talented and deep field.

Meanwhile, GRHS junior Emily Renoff competed at the girls Group 1 state championships on Tuesday, May 16, at Raritan Valley Country Club. She shot an 84 in another very talented and deep field.

The Ridgers, under head coach Domenic Curfman, had a 14-3 overall record through Thursday, May 18.

