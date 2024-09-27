Glen Ridge HS harriers compete in first SEC duals of year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams gave good efforts in week one of the Super Essex Conference dual meets on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. The boys competed in the Liberty Division and the girls competed in the Colonial Division.

Wyatt Palm ran 20 minutes, 39.1 seconds in 24th place out of 54 runners. Evan Graf finished 35th place in 22:19.3. Grady Siefers ran 22:48.4 in 40th place. Blake Davidson placed 43rd in 23:22.9. Gabriel Kirk finished in 44th place with a 23:36.6 time. The Ridgers lost to Technology, 19-36 and to West Essex, 27-29.

Adelaide Fuller ran a 23:03.5 time for sixth place out of 42 varsity girls to lead Glen Ridge.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano