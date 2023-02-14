Glen Ridge HS ice hockey players achieve milestones during season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey head coach Ken Lilien has been proud of his team’s efforts this season. This season, several Glen Ridge players achieved milestones.

Senior Rowan Brennan scored his 100th career goal in the 2-2 tie with Westfield on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center in Roselle.

Senior Will Benson recorded his 100th career point when he had three assists in the 5-4 win over West Essex on Friday, Jan. 13, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Senior goalkeeper Eli Gottlieb recorded his 1,000th career save in the 6-2 loss against West Essex on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Codey Arena.

Verona–Glen Ridge, seeded sixth, lost a tough 4-2 decision to third-seeded Westfield High School in the quarterfinals of the McInnis Cup playoffs on Thursday, Feb. 9, at Warinanco Ice Skating Center in Roselle to move to a 7-9-3 record. Brennan and GR junior Pytor Sysak each had one goal and one assist, and Benson had two assists. Gottlieb made 39 saves.

Lilien said the team plays in the toughest public school conference in the state – the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League. Lilien said he is very proud of his team this season.

“I’m extremely happy with the team,” Lilien said. “I have a lot of great players.”

The team last season won both the regular season and Kelly Cup titles before ending with a stellar 21-5-3 record. This year, they moved up a division, from the Kelly Division to the McInnis Division.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Discafani