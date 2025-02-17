Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field teams compete at Essex County Relay meet

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Essex County Relay Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.

The following are their results:

Boys

The distance medley team finished in ninth place in 12 minutes, 15.70 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team took 12th place in 1:38.48.

The 4×400-meter relay team took 14th place in 3:47.91.

In the shot put, Gabriel Kirk was 30th at 22 feet, 4.25 inches and Oliver Lemon was 31st at 22-4.

Girls

The 4×200-meter relay team was 11th in 1:56.78.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 12th in 4:45.98.

The sprint medley relay team was 16th in 5:26.43.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Essex County Relay Championships