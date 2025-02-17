Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field teams compete at Essex County Relay meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Essex County Relay Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York.
The following are their results:
Boys
The distance medley team finished in ninth place in 12 minutes, 15.70 seconds.
The 4×200-meter relay team took 12th place in 1:38.48.
The 4×400-meter relay team took 14th place in 3:47.91.
In the shot put, Gabriel Kirk was 30th at 22 feet, 4.25 inches and Oliver Lemon was 31st at 22-4.
Girls
The 4×200-meter relay team was 11th in 1:56.78.
The 4×400-meter relay team was 12th in 4:45.98.
The sprint medley relay team was 16th in 5:26.43.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano
Essex County Relay Championships
- Anderson Rao anchors the distance medley relay in a team time 12:15.70, ninth out of 14 schools. Kyle Piano led off the 1,200m leg; Gabriel Kirk ran the 400m second leg and Nate Kastenmeier ran the 800m third leg.
- Reni Nahabedian leads off the sprint medley relay 200m followed by teammates: Zoe Zimet (200m); Eleanor Jubb (400m) and Sanaah Saraogi anchor (800m). The girls ran 5:26.43, 16 of 18 teams.
- Anchor Aly Hoover (center) receives the baton from Caroline Ward in the girls 4x200m relay. Abigail Peake and Lauren Turner ran the first two legs. The team ran 1:56.78, 11th of 18 schools.
- Anchor Ryan Bressler (left) receives the baton from third leg Cormac Beirne in the boys 4x200m relay. Griffin Koenig and Filip Ruggiero ran the first two legs. The team ran 1:38.48, 12th of 17 schools.
- Oliver Lemon (left) runs leadoff of the boys 4x400m relay. Ryan Bressler, Griffin Koenig and anchor Cormac Beirne ran the remaining three legs. The team ran 3:47.91, 14th of 16 schools.
- Abigail Peake (left) runs the second curve of lap one in the girls 4x400m relay. Beatrice Reining receives the baton from second leg Lauren Turner. Aly Hoover ran the anchor leg. The girls ran 4:45.98, 12th of 13 teams.
- Gabriel Kirk tosses the shot put. He had a best toss of 22 feet, 4.5 inches with teammate Oliver Lemon, whose best throw was a 22-4 toss. The team total was 44′-8.5 for 15th place of 16 schools.