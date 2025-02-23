Glen Ridge HS indoor track and field teams give good efforts at state sectional meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE/TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championships on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The following are their results:

Boys

The 4×400-meter relay team took seventh place in 3 minutes, 47.49 seconds. The team consisted of juniors Griffin Koenig, Filip Ruggiero, Oliver Lemon and Ryan Bressler.

In the 55-meter dash preliminaries, Lemon was 16th out of 44 runners in 7.17 seconds, Ruggiero was 18th in 7.22 and freshman Holden Haas was 43rd in 7.82. Hass was 47th in the 400-meter dash finals in 1:09.35.

In the 800-meter run finals, sophomore Evan Graf was 17th in 2:16.83 and senior Kyle Piano was 21st in 2:18.90.

In the 1,600-meter run finals, Piano was 19th in 5:07.10 and sophomore Anderson Rao was 20th in 5:08.98.

Lemon was 25th in the shot put finals at 23 feet, 11.5 inches.

Girls

In the 55-meter dash preliminaries, junior Abigail Peake was 11th out of 30 runners in 8.08, while freshman Zoe Zimet was 30th in 10.67. In the 400-meter dash finals, sophomore Caroline Ward was 13th out of 33 runners in 1:08.07, Peake was 23rd in 1:09.91 and sophomore Reni Nahabenian was 33rd in 1:14.41.

In the 800-meter dash finals,, junior Sannah Saraogi was 27th in 2:52.89 and freshman Beatrice Reining was 31st in 2:55.29.

In the 1,600-meter dash finals, Reining was 17th in 6:03.63 and Saraogi was 25th in 6:17.92 out of 31 finishers.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

