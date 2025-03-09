Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at Super Essex Conference meet

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The following are their results:

Boys

In the 55-meter dash preliminaries, junior Filip Ruggerio placed 19th in 7.12 seconds; junior Oliver Lemon placed 20th in 7.15 and freshman Holden Haas placed 33rd in 7.90.

In the 200-meter dash, Ruggiero placed 22nd in 25.03; Lemon placed 24th in 25.05 and Haas placed 34th in 28.73.

In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Gabriel Hertz placed 22nd in 1:01.89 and freshman Archer Pracht placed 28th in 1:13.03.

In the 800-meter run, senior Kyle Piano placed 10th out of 25 competitors in 2 minutes, 22.37 seconds. In the 1,600-meter run, Piano took fifth place in 5:09.32; junior Nathaniel Kastenmeir took eighth place in 5:12.56 and sophomore Anderson Rao placed ninth in 5:20.55 out of 20 competitors. In the 3,200-meter run, sophomore Benjamin Edelman took sixth place in 12:59.99. The 4×400-meter relay team took fourth place in 3:38.13. Lemon placed 19th in the shot put with a throw of 23 feet, 5.5 inches.

Girls

In the 55-meter dash preliminaries, junior Abigail Peake took eighth place in 8.08; junior Lauren Turner placed 16th in 8.43 and freshman Zoe Zimet placed 27th in 10.53. Peake then took eighth place in the 55-meter dash finals in 8.06.

In the 200-meter dash, Peake placed 12th out of 28 competitors in 28.57 and freshman Elanor Jubb placed 24th in 31.41. In the 400-meter dash, sophomore Caroline Ward placed 18th in 1:12.10 and freshman Remi Nahabenian placed 20th in 1:13.49.

In the 800-meter run, junior Sannah Saraogi placed 10th in 2:45.50 and sophomore Beatrice Reining placed 11th in 2:45.79. In the 1,600-meter run, Saraogi took fifth place in 6:03.38 and Reining took sixth place in 6:03.50 out of 17 competitors. The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:44.72.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

 

  

