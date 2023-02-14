Glen Ridge HS indoor track teams compete at the sectional

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School indoor track-and-field teams competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 11.

In the 1,600 meter run, junior Mia Bressler ran 6 minutes, 20.4 seconds in 15th place and freshman Adelaide Fuller finished 18th in 6:35.69, while junior Alex Law was 16th in 3:04.12 in the 800-meter run to lead the Glen Ridge girls team.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Photos are from during the season.