Glen Ridge HS new football coach Chris Strumolo to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Chris Strumolo, who was named the new Glen Ridge High School head football coach in February, is one of five members of the 2024 Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame induction class, which will be enshrined during the annual Paul Robeson High School All-Star Football Classic on Tuesday, June 11, at Belleville High School’s municipal field.

Strumolo, a 1992 Nutley High School graduate, was the head coach at Belleville for three years from 2008-10. He also was an assistant coach at Newark Central High School. He was on the coaching staff on Caldwell University’s sprint football team, before being named the new GRHS head coach.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Strumolo