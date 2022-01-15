Glen Ridge HS players key hockey team’s 10-0 win over Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge junior Will Benson recorded a hat trick and added one assist to lead the Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to a 10-0 win over Millburn on Jan. 5 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

GR junior Rowan Brennan had two goals and two assists; GR senior Zach Gold had two goals; GR senior Nolan Campell had one goal and two assists; and GR freshman Jack Budinick and Verona freshman Yianni Yanniotis each had one goal.

GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak had four assists; GR junior Ryan Weissman had two assists; and GR senior Maddie Rodriguez, Verona junior Dylan Toriello and GR junior Derek Hart each had one assist.

GR junior Jeremy Grisafi made 10 saves for the shutout.

Verona–Glen Ridge rallied to tie Frisch, 2-2, on Jan. 8.

Frisch scored a goal in the first period and another goal with 8:57 left in the third period to take a 2-0 lead.

Campbell scored on assists from Verona senior Dominick Pandiscia and Gold with 7:29 left in the third period to cut it to 2-1. GR junior James Kostas tied it at 2-2 with assists from Benson and Gold with 3:37 left in the third period.

GR junior Eli Gottlieb made 24 saves for Verona–Glen Ridge, which moved to a 9-3-2 record on the season.