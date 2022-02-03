Glen Ridge players lead Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team to wins

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ —The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield, 10-0, on Monday, Jan. 24, and defeated Mountain Lakes, 4-0, on Thursday, Jan. 27, both at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, to improve to 14-3-3 on the season.

GR junior Rowan Brennan had four goals and three assists, GR sophomore Pyotr Sysak had two goals and one assist, GR junior Will Benson had one goal and one assist, and GR senior Zach Gold had one goal and five assists against Nutley–Bloomfield–Columbia. GR juniors Eli Gottlieb and Jeremy Grisafi combined for 11 saves for the shutout.

Brennan had a hat trick and Gold had one goal and two assists in the 4-0 win over Mountain Lakes. Benson had two assists, GR senior Nolan Campbell had one assist and Gottlieb made 15 saves for the shutout.