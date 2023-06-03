Glen Ridge HS softball has good run this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The seventh-seeded Ridgers defeated 10th-seeded North Arlington 9-1 in the first round on Tuesday, May 23, at Glenfield Park. Inari Krabbe went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs; Harper Nix went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk; Annie Doud went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk; Madeline DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a single and Oliva Gist went 1-for-4 with a single.

Ashley Johnson pitched a complete game seven-hitter with six strikeouts, one unearned run and three walks.

The Ridgers lost a heartbreaking 5-4 decision at No. 2 seed Verona in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 26. Verona scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Glen Ridge scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, and two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead, but Verona answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win it. Annie Doud had a single, a double, and an RBI and Krabbe had a single and an RBI for the Ridgers, who finished with an 11-11 overall record.