Glen Ridge HS softball team begins state tournament play

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the seventh seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament. The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Becton in the first round on Tuesday, May 17. The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Weehawken and No. 15 seed Warren Tech in the quarterfinals on Friday, May 20.

Glen Ridge defeated West Caldwell Tech, 10-1, on Friday, May 13, at home. Sophomore Olivia Gist had a double, a triple, and four RBIs; sophomore Anna Buntrock had two singles and two RBIs; freshman Inari Krabbe had a single and two RBIs; and sophomores Harper Nix, Madeline DeLuca and Mary Doud each had a single and an RBI. Senior Olivia Link pitched a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks.