Glen Ridge HS softball team cruises past Montclair Kimberley, 15-2

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Montclair Kimberley 15-2 on Monday, May 1, at MKA.

Annie Doud, a freshman, went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI; junior Harper Nix went 2-for-3 with five RBI; juniors Olivia Gist and Madeline DeLuca each had a single and two RBI; and junior Ashley Johnson went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Doud pitched a five-inning four-hitter for the win. The Ridgers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 5-5.

GRHS received the No. 11 seed in the Essex County Tournament and was scheduled to host No 22 seed Science Park in the preliminary round on Wednesday, May 3, after press time. The winner will visit No. 6 seed West Essex in the first round on Saturday, May 6.

The Ridgers lost to Verona 4-3 on Monday, April 24, in 11 innings. Annie Doud had three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI; and Nix had two hits and three walks. Mary Doud, a junior, also had two hits; sophomore Inari Krabbe had a double and an RBI; and Gist had an RBI.

Glen Ridge fell at West Essex 3-2 on Wednesday, April 26, in North Caldwell. The Ridgers lost to Livingston 4-0 on Thursday, April 27.