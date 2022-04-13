Glen Ridge HS softball team defeats Bloomfield

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Olivia Gist had went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs and Elettra Giantomenico went 2-for-3 with a single, a homer and two RBI to lead Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 10-4 home win over Bloomfield on Monday, April 11.

Ashley Johnson allowed three hits and struck out seven while pitching a complete game for the win. GRHS improved to 3-2 overall on the season.

In earlier action, Glen Ridge defeated Belleville, 16-2, on Monday, April 4, in Belleville. Harper Nix went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored; Mary Doud went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored; and Alison Ing-Hanes drove in two runs. Anna Buntrock went 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored; and Giantomenico went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Johnson allowed two hits and two walks and struck out eight for the win.

Doud went 4-for-5 with three singles, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored in the 16-10 home win over Montclair on Wednesday, April 6. Nix went 2-for-2 with two singles and three runs scored; Gist went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored; and Buntrock went 2-for-5 with a single, a triple, two RBIs and one run scored. Inari Krabbe was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk; and Madeline DeLuca was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Glen Ridge fell to West Orange, 4-3, on Friday, April 8.