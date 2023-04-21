Glen Ridge HS softball team defeats Bloomfield

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Bloomfield 10-0 on Monday, April 17, at home to improve to a 3-2 record.

Ashley Johnson fired a five-inning, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and fellow junior Olivia Gist had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Ridgers.

In earlier action, GRHS defeated Newark Academy 19-7 on Wednesday, April 12. Junior Harper Nix went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, sophomore Lily Di Cicco went 3 for 5 with two RBI, junior Anna Buntrock went 2 for 6 with three RBIs, freshman Annie Doud went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs, and Johnson had a single and two RBIs.

Johnson allowed six hits and struck out three for the win.

The Ridgers lost at Millburn 9-3 on Friday, April 14.

Here are other upcoming games: