Glen Ridge HS softball team defeats Kent Place

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Kent Place 8-3 on Friday, May 19, to improve to 10-10 on the season.

Anna Buntrock went 3-for-3 with a single, two doubles, a hit by pitch, three RBIs and two runs scored; and Inari Krabbe went 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs to lead the Ridgers. Olivia Gist went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI; Ashley Johnson went 1-for-2 with a single and a walk; Harper Nix went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk and two runs scored; and Madeline DeLuca went 1-for-3. Annie Doud was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Glen Ridge, seeded seventh, was scheduled to host No. 10 seed North Arlington in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Tuesday, May 23, after press time.