Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys fine season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team enjoyed a great run in the state tournament.

The second-seeded Ridgers staged a dramatic rally to beat Wood-Ridge in the quarterfinals, before losing to Brearley in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Trailing 6-4 with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Ridgers rallied for three runs to beat seventh-seeded Wood-Ridge, 7-6, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28, at Glenfield Park field. Senior Madeline De Luca delivered the winning run on a fielder’s choice and finished 3-for-4 with three singles.

Senior Olivia Gist went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a single and an RBI; freshman Catie Buntrock went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and two runs scored; junior Inari Krabbe had a triple and two RBI; junior Lily Di Cicco went 2-for-3 with two singles and freshman Amelia Mikros went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Mikros also was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits and striking out seven in a complete game.

GRHSl fell to third-seeded Brearley, 8-1, Thursday, May 30, at Glenfield Park. Caitie Buntrock went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Senior Mary Doud, Anna Buntrock and senior Harper Nix each had a single.

The Ridgers, under head coach Rachael Hogan, finished the season with a 14-12 overall record, including 7-4 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, which is the second-highest of the four divisions.

“We finished 14-12 this season,” said Hogan. “We made it to the semifinals in the state tournament for the first time in 10 years, which is a huge accomplishment. The team worked hard this season and had many exciting games, one being the bottom of the seventh win against Woodridge last week. Our core players were five seniors who have been starters since their freshman year. They have proven to be solid and gifted players all season.”

The following GRHS players have earned all—Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches:

First team

Harper Nix, senior catcher.

Mary Doud, senior center fielder.

Olivia Gist, senior third baseman..

Second team

Annie Doud, sophomore pitcher/infielder.

Honorable mention

Anna Buntrock, senior first baseman.

Amelia Mikros, freshman pitcher.

Photo Courtesy of Rachael Hogan