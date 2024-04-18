Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys three-game win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Millburn, 4-2, on Friday, April 12, at Glenfield Park field in Montclair for its third win in a row.

Seniors Anna Buntrock and Harper Nix each had two singles and an RBI and senior Mary Doud had two singles to lead the Ridgers. Freshman Amelia Mikros struck out 10 for the win.

The win streak ended with a 6-5 loss to Bloomfield High School on Monday, April 15, at Carla Ward Memorial Field at Clarks Pond South. GRHS moved to a 4-3 record.

In earlier action, Doud went 4-for-4 with two singles, a double, a triple, three stolen bases, two RBI and three runs scored; and junior Inari Krabbe went 2-for-3 with two singles, one stolen base, one RBI and three runs scored to lead GRHS to a 13-3 win over Newark Academy on Wednesday, April 10, at Glenfield Park.

Nix went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored; senior Olivia Gist went 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored; and senior Madeline DeLuca went 1-for-3 with a single and a stolen base for the Ridgers. Mikros pitched a five-inning, five-hitter with four strikeouts, two earned runs and one walk for the win.