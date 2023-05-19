Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Newark Academy 3-1 on Wednesday, May 10, at Glenfield Park. Olivia Gist went 2-for-3, Harper Nix went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, Madeline DeLuca went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Lily Di Cicco drove in a run for Glen Ridge. Ashley Johnson pitched six innings of two-hit ball with three strikeouts and two walks.

Glen Ridge lost to Bloomfield 5-4 on Thursday, May 11, Clarks Pond South in Bloomfield. Nix went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk, Mary Doud went 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Annie Doud and Gist each went 1-for-3.

The Ridgers lost to Mountain Lakes 3-2 on Friday, May 12, in Mountain Lakes.

GRHS defeated Millburn, 4-2, on Monday, May 15, to move to a 9-9 record. Gist went 2-for-2 with a single, a double and four RBI.