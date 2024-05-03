Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Belleville and Nutley in consecutive games last week.

Sophomore Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI and junior Lily Di Cicco went 2-for-4 with two singles and three RBI to lead the Ridgers to a 13-3 win over Belleville on Tuesday, April 23, in Belleville in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Senior Olivia Gist had two singles and an RBI and senior Harper Nix had two singles for GRHS. Freshman Amelia Mikros pitched a six-inning five-hitter with 13 strikeouts for the win.

Glen Ridge scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie and defeated Nutley, 5-2, Wednesday, April 24, at home at Glenfield Park in Montclair in a SEC–Liberty Division game. Nix had a single, a double, two walks and two RBI; Gist had two singles and an RBI and Doud had a double and an RBI. Doud was also the winning pitcher.

The Ridgers lost at Livingston, 10-0, Thursday, April 25, in a crossover divisional game to move to 6-5 overall.

Glen Ridge, seeded ninth, will visit No. 8 seed Verona in the round of 16 in the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m.