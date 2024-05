GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge HIgh School softball team lost at top-seeded Mount St. Dominic Academy, 9-2, Saturday, May 11, in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals in Caldwell.

Olivia Gist went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI for the Ridgers, who moved to a 10-9 record on the season. MSD improved to 21-1.