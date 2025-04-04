Glen Ridge HS softball team has good mix of talented youth and experience

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team has a good mix of promising youth and experience, looking to build on last year’s 14-12 record.

Under head coach Rachael Hogan, the Ridgers will be led by their three returning seniors, who will also serve as captains: outfielder Maia DeLuca, first baseman Lily DiCicco and center fielder Inari Krabbe.

Other returning players are junior second baseman Annie Doud, junior outfielder Merritt Kennedy, sophomore pitcher Amelia Mikros and sophomore shortstop Catie Buntrock.

Doud made the Second Team and Mikros made Honorable Mention on last year’s All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, voted by the divisional coaches.

The other sophomores are catcher/first baseman Georgia Nix, catcher Ella Bernstein and outfielder Fiona Loftus. The freshmen are pitcher/third baseman Siri Krabbe, infielder Eva Manna, outfielder Cali Canomos and first baseman Gracen Willoughby.

“With such a diverse range of grades, I am looking to all players to lead this season,” Hogan said. “We have a small upper class presence this year. With their experience over the past few years, they will be a huge asset to the success this season.

“My goals this season is to be competitive in the conference and within the county.

“I think this team can accomplish great things and I have seen their improvements since the beginning of March!”

The Ridgers were scheduled to start the season at home against Caldwell on Tuesday, April 1, after press time.

The following are upcoming games: