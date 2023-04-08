Glen Ridge HS softball team has solid returning core

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball returns a good core of juniors this season, all of whom are captains. They are:

Anna Buntrock, shortstop, uniform No. 18.

Mary Doud, center field, No. 28.

Harper Nix, catcher and first base, No. 16.

Ashley Johnson, pitcher, No. 33.

Olivia Gist, third base, No. 10.

Maddie DeLuca, second base, No. 26.

Other returning varsity players are:

Juliette Lipari, junior outfielder, No. 20.

Jada Cush, senior outfielder, No. 39.

Maia DeLuca, sophomore outfielder, No. 24.

Inari Krabbe, sophomore outfielder, No. 15.

The Ridgers are looking to build off of last season’s 9-7 campaign.

In an email to The Glen Ridge Paper, GRHS head coach Rachael Hogan said the team graduated a few key positions from last year and is looking to have a few newcomers who will fill some key spots at first base, in the pitcher’s circle and in the outfield.

Among the newcomers are:

Annie Doud, freshman pitcher and first baseman, No. 4.

Lily Diccio, sophomore outfielder, No. 17.

Karin Wyatt, junior outfielder, No. 9.

Merritt Kennedy, freshman pitcher and outfielder, No. 11.

“As always our goals for the season are to play competitive softball, grow as a team and qualify for the state tournament,” Hogan said. “With a good core returning, I am looking forward to the season and the leadership and skill we will have on and off the field.”

Glen Ridge is in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. The other teams in the division are Belleville, Bloomfield, Caldwell Millburn, Montclair and West Orange. The Ridgers were scheduled to open the season on Tuesday, April 4, against Payne Tech at Glenfield Park after press time.

Schedule