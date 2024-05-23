Glen Ridge HS softball team is No. 2 seed in state sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Palisades Park in the first round on Wednesday, May 22. If they won, the Ridgers will host the winner between No. 7 seed Wood-Ridge and No. 10 seed Newark Arts in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28. The top seed is Weehawken.

The Ridgers defeated Millburn and Payne Tech, before losing to Bloomfield and West Orange to move to a 12-11 overall record on the season.

Freshman Catie Buntrock went 3-for-4 with three singles, senior Anna Buntrock went 2-for-4 with two singles, and junior Inari Krabbe had a double and two RBI in the 6-3 win at Millburn on Monday, May 13. Senior Olivia Gist also had a double and an RBI. Sophomore Annie Doud scattered seven hits for the win.

Gist went 2-for-3 with a single and a double and junior Lily Di Cicco had a single and an RBI in the 4-2 home win over Payne Tech on Tuesday, May 14, at Glenfield Park in Montclair. Freshman Amelia Mikros pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Glen Ridge lost to Bloomfield, 10-0, Wednesday, May 15, and lost to West Orange, 10-6, Friday, May 17, both at home. In the loss to West Orange, senior Harper Nix went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a walk and one RBI; Gist had a double and three RBI; and Anna Buntrock had a single and an RBI.