Glen Ridge HS softball team looks to build of off banner 2021 campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, the Glen Ridge High School softball team returned to enjoy a banner 2021 campaign as it captured the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title with an 11-1 divisional mark. GRHS finished 14-6 overall.

This spring, the Ridgers are looking forward to continuing that momentum.

“I am really looking forward to keeping the momentum going from the end of last season when we clinched the conference for the first time in softball history,” said Rachael Hogan, who has been the Lady Ridgers’ head coach since 2006. “It was such a great accomplishment for the program, and I believe we can be just as successful this year.

“We did move up to the Liberty Division this year, so our competition will be tougher. But with the returning squad, I think the challenge will be met with enthusiasm and intensity. I also believe that playing a tougher schedule will only help us in the state tournament.”

The returning seniors are catcher/captain Elettra Giantomenico, left fielder/pitcher/catcher Olivia Link, first baseman/designated player/captain Alison Ing-Hanes, and outfielders Halle Muney and Beth Lamberson. The returning sophomores are catcher/first baseman Harper Nix, center fielder Mary Doud, shortstop Anna Buntrock, second baseman Madeline DeLuca, third baseman Olivia Gist and pitcher Ashley Johnson.

The newcomers are seniors Margy Wusinich and Izzy Polanskyj, and freshman Inari Krabbe.

Glen Ridge will open the season on Friday, April 1, with a road game against Cedar Grove at 4 p.m. The Lady Ridgers will visit Belleville on Monday, April 4, and host Montclair on Wednesday, April 6, both at 4 p.m.

“Our team really plays well together and has a good mix of talent,” Hogan said. “I am excited to start playing and seeing the progress we have made during preseason shine.”

Schedule: