Glen Ridge HS softball team posts strong victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated St. Vincent, 15-0, at home on Wednesday, April 20. Senior Olivia Link had three singles, three RBIs and two runs scored; senior Beth Lamberson had two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored; and senior Alison Ing-Hanes had two singles, three RBIs and one run scored. Sophomore Madeline DeLuca had a single and a triple, and senior Elettra Giantomenico had two singles. Link pitched a four-inning two-hitter, with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Glen Ridge defeated Belleville, 10-2, on Friday, April 22. Link had a single and two RBIs, and Giantomenico had a single, two walks and three runs scored. Sophomore Ashley Johnson pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Glen Ridge visited Montclair on Monday, April 25, and lost, 10-1, to move to a 6-4 record on the season.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host Columbia on Wednesday, April 27. Glen Ridge will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Friday, April 29, at 4 p.m. and visit Millburn on Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m.