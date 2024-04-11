Glen Ridge HS softball team prevails over Nutley

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Anna Buntrock had a triple, two walks, two RBI and two runs and Harper Nix had a double, a walk and an RBI to lead the Glen Ridge High School softball team to a 4-1 win over Nutley on Monday, April 8, at Yanticaw Park in Nutley.

Catie Buntrock and Georgia Nix each had a single and Annie Doud pitched a two-hitter for the win.

The Ridgers improved to 2-2 on the season, handing Nutley its first loss. Nutley moved to 3-1.

Olivia Gist doubled twice, singled, drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the GRHS to a 16-3 win over Payne Tech on Thursday, April 4, in Newark.

Nix had a double, a home, two RBI and four runs and Doud had an RBI double. Doud was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and two walks.

Glen Ridge lost to Columbia, 10-4, in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at Glenfield Park in Montclair. Gist had two doubles and three RBI and pitcher Amelia Mikros struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

The Ridgers fell to Verona, 9-2, on Friday, April 5, at Glenfield Park. Nix had a single, a double and a run and Gist had a double, an RBI and a run.

Glen Ridge will host Millburn on Friday, April 12, at Glenfield Park; and visit Bloomfield on Monday, April 15, at Carla Ward Memorial Park at Clarks Pond South.

 

  

