Glen Ridge HS softball team puts forth good ECT showing

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Science Park in the first round before losing to West Essex in the second round of the Essex County Tournament.

Juniors Harper Nix and Olivia Gist each went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in the 16-0 win over No. 22 seed Science Park. Freshman Merritt Kennedy went 1-for-3 with three RBI; and junior Anna Buntrock had two RBI.

The Ridgers defeated No. 6 seed Verona 6-3 in a Super Essex Conference game on Friday, May 5, at Verona for their third win in a row. Buntrock went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Nix had a single and an RBI. Junior Ashley Johnson struck out four for the win.

The Ridgers lost to sixth-seeded West Essex 6-4 on Saturday, May 6. Nix went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI. Buntrock went 2-for-4 with a walk and freshman Annie Doud had an RBI. The loss ended the three-game win streak.

Glen Ridge lost at Mount St. Dominic 12-1 on Monday, May 8, in Caldwell in a Super Essex Conference game to move to a 7-7 overall record.