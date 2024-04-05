Glen Ridge HS softball team returns strong core

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team has a strong returning group this season, as the Ridgers look to build off last year’s 11-11 overall record.

The Ridgers, under head coach Rachael Hogan, return all but one graduated player, led by their senior captains — catcher-first baseman Harper Nix, shortstop-first baseman Anna Buntrock, second baseman-outfielder Maddie De Luca, center fielder Mary Doud and third baseman Olivia Gist.

“These five players have been varsity starters since their freshman year,” Hogan said.

Three of the captains will continue their softball careers in college. Nix will attend Washington University in St. Louis; Doud will attend Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.; and Gist will attend The College of New Jersey.

Nix and Gist were also named to the first team and Doud and Buntrock were named honorable mention on the all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division last season, as voted by the divisional coaches.

Also returning are junior outfielders Lily DiCicco, Maia De Luca and Inari Krabbe; sophomore second baseman-pitcher Annie Doud and sophomore outfielder-pitcher Merritt Kennedy.

Hogan also is thrilled about a big freshman class, with a few of them who will be huge contributors during the season. The freshmen are Caite Buntrock, Julia Wasser, Fiona Loftus, Caroline Ward, Ava Tahiliani, Ella Bernstein, Amelia Mikros and Georgia Nix.

The Ridgers dropped a 10-4 decision to Columbia High School, of Maplewood, in the season opener on Monday, April 1, at Glenfield Park in Montclair.

The Ridgers will host Veorna on Friday, April 5, at Glenfield Park at 4 p.m.; visit Nutley on Monday, April 8, at Yanticaw Park at 4 p.m.; and host Newark Academy on Wednesday, April 10, at 4 p.m. at Glenfield Park.