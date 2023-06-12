Glen Ridge HS softball team shows strong perseverance

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School head softball coach Rachael Hogan was elated for her team this spring.

“We had a great season. We finished 11-11 but our record is not indicative of our many successes throughout the year,” Hogan said. “We had a variety of close games and an extra-inning game vs Verona. This team showed perseverance and grit all year. They are a hardworking group of young women athletes and that is something as their coach I am proud of. I am very fortunate that only one player graduates this year (right fielder Jada Cush-Dwyer). She did a great job for us and will be missed next season.”

Hogan highlighted a few key players for the Ridgers.

Harper Nix, junior catcher

First team All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

She was a third-year varsity starter. “She played all 22 games this season and was instrumental in various successes the team had,” Hogan said. “She recorded her 100th career hit this year against Newark Academy at home. She is a stellar athlete and wonderful role model and leader.”

Stats

65 at-bats; team-leading 36 hits (24 singles, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs); .554 batting average, .663 on-base average; 27 RBIs; 29 runs scored.

Olivia Gist, junior third base

First team All–SEC–Liberty Division.

She was a third-year varsity starter. “She played all 22 games this season and was one of the most consistent third basemen in our conference,” Hogan said. “She was our No. 4 hitter. Olivia is a tough competitor and a vocal leader on the field.”

Stats

72 at-bats. 29 hits (23 singles, team-leading 7 doubles, 1 triple), .409 batting average; .449 on-base average; 15 RBIs; 14 runs scored.

Annie Doud, freshmen first base/pitcher

Second team All–SEC–Liberty Division.

“One of the top freshman players in the conference, she led off for our team for most of the season,” Hogan said. “She split her playing time at first base and on the mound. Her hard working attitude and perseverance are evident in how she practices and performs on the field.” She finished the season with 25 hits in 72 at-bats for a .347 batting average with 23 walks, one home run and 26 runs scored.

Ashley Johnson, junior pitcher

Second team All–SEC–Liberty Division.

“Ashley finished the season 8-5 on the mound,” Hogan said. “She recorded her 200th career strikeout this season. She is such a valuable part of our team and a dominant pitcher. Her abilities have improved tremendously over the past few years.”

Mary Doud, junior center fielder

Honorable mention All–SEC–Liberty Division.

Third-year varsity starter.

“Mary’s athletic ability in the outfield is unmatched,” Hogan said. “She recorded a number of putouts and assists that proved to be beneficial in a variety of wins this season. At the plate, she had success as well. Mary had 20 hits this season and drew 13 walks allowing her to score 17 times.”

Inari Krabbe, sophomore left fielder

“Inari led the team in hit-by-pitches with nine this season. She also collected 19 hits and drove in 11 runs for the season. Inari has one of the strongest arms in the conference and her athletic ability in left field is outstanding.”