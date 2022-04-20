Glen Ridge HS softball team tops Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Millburn, 9-2, on Wednesday, April 13, at home.

Senior Elettra Giantomenico went 2-for-3 with a single, a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored; sophomore Harper Nix went 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBIs and one run scored; sophomore Mary Doud went 2-for-2 with two singles, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored; and sophomore Anna Buntrock had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sophomore Olivia Gist had a triple and an RBI, and senior Alison Ing-Hanes had a double and an RBI. Sophomore Ashley Johnson fired a complete game, scattering two runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout for the win.

Glen Ridge visited Caldwell on Monday, April 18 and lost, 9-8, to move to 4-3 on the season. Ing-Hanes had two singles and two RBIs, Gist had a single and drove in four runs, Doud had two singles, and Giantomenico and Nix each went 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host Saint Vincent Academy on Wednesday, April 20, after press time. Glen Ridge will host Belleville on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m.; visit Montclair on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.; and visit Columbia on Wednesday, April 27, in Maplewood at 4 p.m.