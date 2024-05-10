Glen Ridge HS softball team tops Verona in Essex County Tournament first round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated No. 8 seed Verona, 12-3, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 4, in Verona.

Senior Harper Nix went 4-for-4 with two singles, two doubles, a stolen base and four RBI to lead the Ridgers. Senior Olivia Gist had a home run and two RBI. Senior Mary Doud went 3-for-5 with two singles and a double; sophomore Annie Doud went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and one RBI. Senior Madeline DeLuca had a triple and two RBI. Junior Inari Krabbe and senior Anna Buntrock each had an RBI.

Freshman Amelia Mikros scattered seven hits and three walks for the win.

The Ridgers, who improved to 9-6 on the season, will visit top-seeded Mount St. Dominic in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 11, in Caldwell.

In previous action, the Ridgers hosted and defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 10-0, Monday, April 29, at Glenfield Park in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Senior Mary Doud went 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI, Buntrock had two singles and an RBI and freshman Ella Bernstein had two singles and three RBI. Nix and Gist each had an RBI. Mikros pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and no walks.

The Ridgers lost to Caldwell, 6-2, Wednesday, May 1, at Glenfield Park in an SEC crossover divisional game. Gist had a double and an RBI.

Glen Ridge defeated Mountain Lakes, 9-5, Thursday, May 2, at Glenfield Park in an independent game. Buntrock went 4-for-4 with four singles and five RBI. Mary Doud went 2-for-3 with a single, a triple and two RBI. Sophomore Merritt Kennedy pitched four innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.