Glen Ridge HS softball team upends Payne Tech in the season opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Payne Tech of Newark 13-0 in the season opener on Tuesday, April 4 at Glenfield Park.

Sophomore Lily Di Cicco had two hits and three RBIs and freshman Annie Doud had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Ridgers. Juniors Harper Nix, Madeline DeLuca and Ashley Johnson each drove in a run. Johnson threw a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Glen Ridge lost to West Essex on Monday, April 10, at Glenfield Park to move to 1-1 on the season. GRHS will visit Millburn on Friday, April 14, at 4 p.m.; and host Bloomfield on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m.