Glen Ridge HS softball team wins in first round of sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team cruised to a 20-0 win over No. 15 seed Palisades Park in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Glenfield Park in Montclair.

Senior Mary Doud went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and four RBI; senior Anna Buntrock went 2-for-2 with two singles; freshman Catie Buntrock went 2-for-2 with two singles, a walk and three RBI; senior Harper Nix went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI; senior Olivia Gist was 1-for-1 with a single and a walk; senior Madeline DeLuca was 1-for-1 with a single, a walk and two RBI; junior Lily DiCicco went 1-for-1 with a single and two RBI; and freshman Fiona Loftus had an RBI.

Freshman Amelia Mikros fired a three-inning complete game, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out five.

The Ridgers, who improved to 13-11 overall on the season, were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Wood-Ridge in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28, after press time. If the Ridgers won, they will host the winner between No. 3 seed Brearley, of Kenilworth, and No. 6 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals on Thursday, May 30. The final is Saturday, June 1, at the higher-seeded school’s field.