Glen Ridge HS softball team wins in first round of sectional tournament

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS softball team wins in first round of sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School softball team cruised to a 20-0 win over No. 15 seed Palisades Park in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Glenfield Park in Montclair.

Senior Mary Doud went 2-for-3 with a single, a double and four RBI; senior Anna Buntrock went 2-for-2 with two singles; freshman Catie Buntrock went 2-for-2 with two singles, a walk and three RBI; senior Harper Nix went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI; senior Olivia Gist was 1-for-1 with a single and a walk; senior Madeline DeLuca was 1-for-1 with a single, a walk and two RBI; junior Lily DiCicco went 1-for-1 with a single and two RBI; and freshman Fiona Loftus had an RBI. 

Freshman Amelia Mikros fired a three-inning complete game, allowing two hits and one walk and striking out five.

The Ridgers, who improved to 13-11 overall on the season, were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Wood-Ridge in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 28, after press time. If the Ridgers won, they will host the winner between No. 3 seed Brearley, of Kenilworth, and No. 6 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals on Thursday, May 30.  The final is Saturday, June 1, at the higher-seeded school’s field. 

 

  

Glen Ridge HS softball team wins in first round of sectional tournament added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →