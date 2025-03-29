Glen Ridge HS spring team schedules

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School spring varsity teams are getting ready for their seasons. The boys volleyball season starts Friday, March 28. The baseball and boys lacrosse seasons start Friday, March 29. The softball and boys tennis teams start Tuesday, April 1.

Baseball

March 29: at Middletown North, 11 a.m.

April 1: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5: Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 11 a.m.

April 7: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 9: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 11: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 14: East Side, 4 p.m.

April 16: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Bloomfield, 10 a.m.

April 21: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 23: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 25: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 3: at North Bergen, 4 p.m

May 5: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

May 7: at South Hunterdon Regional, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: at Linden, 4 p.m.

May 12: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 14: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

May 16: at West Orange, 7 p.m.

May 17: Bernards, 4:30 p.m.

May 21: Bergenfield, 4 p.m.

Softball

April 1: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 7: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 9: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 11: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 14: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 16: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 21: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 23: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 25: Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 5: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 7: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 9: Bayonne, 4 p.m.

May 12: at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 14: Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 20: New Providence, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 29: at Glen Rock, 10:30 a.m.

April 2: St. Peter’s Prep, 4:30 p.m.

April 5: Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.

April 10: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 12: Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 15: Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

April 19: at Verona, 10 a.m.

April 23: at A.L. Johnson (Clark),

4 p.m.

April 25: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 29: Madison, 4:30 p.m.

May 1: at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: at Northern Highlands (Allendale), 5 p.m.

May 14: Columbia, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 17: Kinnelon, 10 a.m.

May 20: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

• May 22: at West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

March 31: at Oak Knoll (Summit), 4 p.m.

April 4: Ridgewood, 4 p.m.

April 7: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 8: Sparta, 4:30 p.m.

April 10: at Kent Place, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Westfield, 10:30 a.m.

April 17: Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Mendham, 4:30 p.m.

April 25: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 30: Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Northern Highlands (Allendale), 4:30 p.m.

May 20: at Summit, 4 p.m.

May 22: at Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

May 27: Montclair, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball

March 28: at Eagle Academy for Young Men (Newark), 4 p.m.

April 1: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 3: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Teaneck, 11 a.m.

April 7: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 9: Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 11: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 12: at West Caldwell Tech tournament, 8 a.m.

April 14: at East Side, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

May 5: Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 7: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 12: Irvington, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 16: Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

May 17: at Paterson Charter, time to be determined.

May 19: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 21: Paterson Charter, 4 p.m.

May 23: Westfield, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

April 1: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 3: East Side, 4 p.m.

April 7: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 11: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 14: at Central, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

April 28: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 30: Christian Brothers Academy, 3:30 p.m.

May 2: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 5: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 7: Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

May 12: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 16: Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

May 19: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Track and field

April 2: at Newark Academy, with Eagle Academy for Young Men and St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Shabazz, with Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

April 16: at Cedar Grove, with Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

April 21: Weequahic and University, at Shabazz Stadium in Newark.

April 29: Essex County Relays, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

May 2-3, Super Essex Conference Championships, at Schools Stadium.

May 8-9: Essex County Championships, at Schools Stadium.

” May 16-17: State sectionals, at Ridge.