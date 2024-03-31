Glen Ridge HS spring teams gear up for seasons

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School spring sports teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The baseball and softball team will open the season Monday, April 1, both against Columbia High School, at 4 p.m. The baseball team will be on the road at Underhill Field in Maplewood and the softball team will be home.

The boys lacrosse team will visit Summit at 4:30 p.m. on April 1 in the opener and the girls lacrosse team will host Mendham on Tuesday, April 2, at Watsessing Park field.

The boys tennis team will visit Seton Hall Prep in West Orange on April 1.

The boys volleyball team is making its program debut. They will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Tuesday, April 9.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

April 1: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 3: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 8: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 12: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Cedar Grove, 10 a.m.

April 22: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 24: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 26: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 10 a.m.

April 29: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 6: Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 10: Central, 4 p.m.

May 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 16: at Bergenfield, 7 p.m.

Softball

April 1: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 3: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 5: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 10: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 12: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 24: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 29: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 1: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 2: Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 6: Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 10: Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 4 p.m.

May 13: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

May 15: Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 17: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 20: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

April 1: at Summit, 4:30 p.m.

April 5: West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

April 8: at Rumson-Fair Haven, 6 p.m.

April 11: at Pope John XXIII, 4:30 p.m.

April 13: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2:30 p.m.

April 16: Bernards, 4:30 p.m.

April 19: Mendham, 4:30 p.m.

April 23: Verona, 4:30 p.m.

April 24: Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at West Morris, 4:30 p.m.

May 2: at Cedar Grove, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: Millburn, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: at Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.

May 18: at Montclair, 11 a.m.

May 21: Bergen Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

April 2: Mendham, 4 p.m.

April 4: Chatham, 4 p.m.

April 8: Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 12: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22: Ridgewood, 4 p.m.

April 25: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 27: Westfield, 10 a.m.

April 29: at Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: at Morristown, 4 p.m.

May 3: Northern Highlands, 4:15 p.m.

May 14: Randolph, 4 p.m.

May 16: Kent Place, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball

April 9: Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Randolph, 10 a.m.

April 18: at Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Clifton, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Paterson Arts, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

May 10: at Pope John XXIII, 4:15 p.m.

Boys tennis

April 1: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 3: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 8: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 12: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 15: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 16: Essex County Tournament, at Althea Gibson Center, in Newark, 8 a.m.

April 18: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 26: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 6: Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 8: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.