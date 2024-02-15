Glen Ridge HS swimming team reaches sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls swimming team has advanced to the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, Section 2, Group “C” state tournament. Glen Ridge, which improved to 8-3 on the season, will face No. 1 seed Caldwell on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Raritan YMCA. Glen Ridge also was 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

GRHS defeated No. 6 seed McNair, 110-60, in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 8, at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. Here are the Ridgers winners:

200-yard medley relay : sophomore Sara Search, freshman Vivianna Ramos, junior Margaret Sawa and senior Natalie Shaw, 2 minutes, 02.53 seconds.

200 freestyle : Shaw, 2:35.63.

100 butterfly : Sawa, 1:06.08.

100 freestyle: Ross, 1:03.10.

500 freestyle: Sawa, 6:13.61.

200 freestyle relay: senior Kate Song, Ross, Ramos and Shaw, 1:57.43.

100 breaststroke: Ramos, 1:21.02.

400 freestyle relay: Ross, junior Ella Kirkland, Search and Sawa, 4:12.39.

The Ridgers defeated No. 2 seed West Morris, 91-79, in the semifinals on Monday, Feb. 12, at Morristown. Here are the GR winners: