Glen Ridge HS teams gear up for their seasons

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer, girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and girls tennis teams will begin their seasons on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7-8.

The boys soccer team, under head coach Brian Ianni, won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament title last season and finished with a 9-9-3 record. The girls soccer team was runner-up in the Section 2, Group 1 state tournament and finished 11-8-3. Oscar Viteri enters his 23rd season as the GRHS girls soccer head coach.

Here are their schedules:

Boys soccer

Sept. 7: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. West Essex, 10 a.m.

Sept. 12: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: vs. Ridgefield Park, 10 a.m.

Oct. 13: at Hawthorne, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Memorial of West New York, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Mahwah, 10 a.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sept. 8: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Columbia, 10 a.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: at CedarGrove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Wood-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: at Emerson, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: Technology, 4 p.m.

Field hockey

Sept. 5: vs. Morristown, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Summit, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Westfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. A.L. Johnson, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 2: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Oct. 12: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 16: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: at Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Sept. 8: at Passaic Charter, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: at South Plainfield, 5 p.m.

Sept. 18: vs. Arts, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: vs. Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Newark West Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 23: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis

Sept. 7: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

Sept. 13: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Caldwell, 2 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

 Photos by Joe Ragozzino

The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team practices at Carteret Park field on Wednesday, Aug. 23. 

 

  

