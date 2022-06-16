Glen Ridge HS’ thrower Amayah Melbourne impresses at Group 1 state track-and-field meet

From left are Glen Ridge assistant coaches Christopher Troyano and Stevie Fego; Glen Ridge student-athletes Ava Geraci and Melbourne, and Glen Ridge assistant coach Paul Kartanowicz.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Amayah Melbourne gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state track-and-field championships at Pennsauken High School on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11.

Melbourne finished in 13th place in both the girls shot put (30 feet, 9 inches) and discus (89-6) out of 21 throwers and 22 throwers, respectively, in those events. Both throws were personal bests.

Melbourne was the lone GRHS competitor at the meet for the boys and girls. The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from all the Group 1 sectionals in the preview week.

