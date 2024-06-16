Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes compete at Group 1 state championships

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes compete at Group 1 state championships

In the 400-meter relay, leadoff runner Zach Konetzni, right, gets set to hand a baton to Myles Adams and makes the exchange at the Group 1 state championships. Ryan Bressler and Griffen Koenig ran the third and anchor legs. The team ran 45.57 seconds, 16th of 20 schools.
Elijah Kahl leaps over a hurdle at the Group 1 state championships. He finished 16th of 20 in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in a school-record time of 1 minute, 00.69 seconds and he competed in the 110-meter high hurdles and ran 17.54 seconds with an 18th-place finish.
Elijah Kahl leaps over a hurdle at the Group 1 state championships

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School boys track and field athletes competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

In the 400-meter intermediate hurdles, senior Elijah Kahl took 16th place in a school-record 1 minute, 00.69 seconds and senior Bradley Koenig took 18th place in 1:02.65.

The 4×100-meter relay team took 16th place in 45.57.

Junior Kyle Piano took 19th place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.87.

Kahl took 18th place in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries in 17.54.

The GRHS girls 3,200-meter relay team qualified for the meet, but was unable to race on Saturday. The meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.

Bradley Koenig runs 1:02.65 in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles to finish in 18th place at the Group 1 state championships.
Kyle Piano runs 5:05.87 in the 1,600 meters to finish in 19th place at the Group 1 state championships.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

 

  

Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes compete at Group 1 state championships added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →