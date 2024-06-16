Glen Ridge HS track and field athletes compete at Group 1 state championships

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School boys track and field athletes competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

In the 400-meter intermediate hurdles, senior Elijah Kahl took 16th place in a school-record 1 minute, 00.69 seconds and senior Bradley Koenig took 18th place in 1:02.65.

The 4×100-meter relay team took 16th place in 45.57.

Junior Kyle Piano took 19th place in the 1,600-meter run in 5:05.87.

Kahl took 18th place in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries in 17.54.

The GRHS girls 3,200-meter relay team qualified for the meet, but was unable to race on Saturday. The meet consisted of the top-six finishers in each event from the four sectional meets.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano